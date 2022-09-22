COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Donna F. Chew, 60, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Melvin “Doc” Doty, 76, of Eldora, died Monday, September 19, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
Franklin D. Grimm, 88, of Marshalltown, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Judith E. “Judy” Tyler, 77, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
David Waege, 69, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
