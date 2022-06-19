 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jean M. Draude, 72, died Saturday, June 18, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Ronald Joe Juhl, 81, of Greene, died May 22, 2022 at Valley View Care Center in Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company.

Chris P. Orum, 67, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

William “Bill” L. Wahl Sr., 74, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 13, 2022 in his home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service

