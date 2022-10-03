 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Sondra J. Boehmer, 61, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, South Street, Waterloo.

Deloris D. Lynch, 93, of Independence, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at ABCM-West Care Center, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

