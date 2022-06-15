 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

John P. Gaul, 87, of Independence, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Consuelo B. “Connie” Ledesma, 97, of Oelwein, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Leona M. Van Lengen, 89, of Grundy Center, formerly of Stout, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

