COURIER DEATH NOTICES

John P. Gaul, 87, of Independence, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Consuelo B. “Connie” Ledesma, 97, of Oelwein, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Leona M. Van Lengen, 89, of Grundy Center, formerly of Stout, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.