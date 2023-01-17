COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jean Kay Boer, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Phillip Warren Filloon, 75, of Tama, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Ronald “Ron” Keith Flickinger, 86, of Vinton, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab, Vinton. Arrangements: Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton.
Kurtis Keen Kruger, 62, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Nochixtlan, Mexico. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Charles E. “Chuck” Maness, 71, of Arlington, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
Roy J. Murphy, 77, of Volga, died, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
