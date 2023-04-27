Howard Coffin, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, surrounded by family at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

Raymond “Ray” John Mullesch, 71, of Waterloo, died at his home on Tuesday, April 25. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Lorene “Lori” Irene Nolan, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Curtis W. Ristvedt, 67, died Friday, April 14, 2023 at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.

Rita Marie Zilmer, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Mercy One Des Moines. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.