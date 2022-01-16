 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

James R. Oltmann, 88, of Allison, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News