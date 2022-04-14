COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jo Anne (Rinnels) Bergloff, 85, of Boone, died April 12, 2022. Arrangements: Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel.
Cody Duncan, 26, of Alden, died Saturday, April 10, 2022 in rural Iowa Falls. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Robert L. “Bob” Gumbert, 85, of Dysart, died April 12, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home is Dysart.
Maurita Ann Haldy, 87, of Traer, died Monday, April 11, 2022 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Freda May Hansen, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Norma Kienol, 91, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Constance Eileen “Connie” Scarbrough, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Glenda June (Thomas) Wilkinson, 85, died April 4, 2022 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Arrangements: Baldwin Brothers Cremation and Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, FL.
