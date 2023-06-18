Carol Banner, 79, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, June 16, 2023 at Independence Village in Waukee. Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Karla K. Curry, 82, of Independence, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home Independence.
Betty L. Hill, 85, of Independence, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Stan Scott, 78, of Evansdale, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
