COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Alvin Lynn Allison, 68 of Nashua, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory—Olson Chapel, Nashua.
Urmila Deb, 67, of Cedar Falls, died on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Stephan Galanits, 90, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Castle Rock, Colorado. Arrangements:Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.
Lois M. Pierce, 95, of Arlington, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gunderson Palmer Medical Center in West Union. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington
Trevor James Wireman, 18, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
