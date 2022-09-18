 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Alvin Lynn Allison, 68 of Nashua, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory—Olson Chapel, Nashua.

Urmila Deb, 67, of Cedar Falls, died on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Stephan Galanits, 90, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Castle Rock, Colorado. Arrangements:Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

Lois M. Pierce, 95, of Arlington, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gunderson Palmer Medical Center in West Union. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington

Trevor James Wireman, 18, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News