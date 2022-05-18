 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lila M. Grummitt, 93, of Oelwein, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

William “Bill” Patton, 81, of Hampton, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Donald G. Poe, 97, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Curtis J. Robbins, 49, died Monday, May 16, at Mercy One Medical Center. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

