COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Allen Ackerman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Janice Abel, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Larry G. Dunham, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at ProMedica (formerly ManorCare) Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Judith Hansen, 80, of Hampton, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

LaRue Krull, 96, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Beverly A. McCardle, 88, of Brandon, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

Linda Kay Pencil, 70, of Denver, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Northcrest Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.

Sheryl Ann Wilson, 65, of Grundy Center, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.

