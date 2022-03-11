 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Randy James Kamp, 56, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 10 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, West Ridgeway.

Elaine Joy Meyer, 66, of Hampton, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

