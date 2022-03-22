 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dorothy E. Fink, 93, of Maynard, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home—Maynard.

Lou Jeanne Rowe, 91, died at her home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.

