 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Betty L. Benter, 88, of Oelwein, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Robert J. “Bobby” DeMoss, 68, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

68% of people have never completed a New Year's resolution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News