James Arthur Cockhren, 66, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 2, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Sarah Denny Fister, 94, of Waterloo, died April 4, 2023. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Tammy Jean Pesina, 61, of Tama, died Monday, April 3, 2023 at her home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Rosemary H. Reicherts, 96, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Helen Florence Suchanek Sevcik, 100, of Tama, formerly of Clutier, died Monday, April 3, 2023 at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.