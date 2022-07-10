 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Eric Lee Hahn, 32, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

Kenneth C. “Ken” Huhn, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Michael W. Lightfoot, 58, of Hazleton, Iowa, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Newhoff, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Gladys M. Pichelmann, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Sunnycrest Nursing and Rehab Center, Dysart. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Billy Edward Rolison, 52, of Evansdale, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News