Kenneth Dreesman, 77, of Dunkerton, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at UntityPoint - Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.
Cornelius "Wilbur" Engelkes, 97, of LaPorte City, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home, LaPorte City.
Wanda J. Kress, 86, of Independence, formerly of Quasqueton, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Marlene Miller, 83, of Allison, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.
Ann Marie "Annie" Nelson, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Jeanne Marie Priebe, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
