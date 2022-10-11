COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Renee Carlson, 55, of Eldora, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Eldora Specialty Care. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Joan E. Gudenkauf, 86, of Monti, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Pamela J. “Pam” Siler, 66, of Independence, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Buchanan County Health Center. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.