COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Renee Carlson, 55, of Eldora, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Eldora Specialty Care. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Joan E. Gudenkauf, 86, of Monti, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Pamela J. “Pam” Siler, 66, of Independence, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Buchanan County Health Center. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

