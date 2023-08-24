Clara Viola Amanda Freebury, 95, of Nashua, Iowa, and formerly from Waverly, passed away on Sunday evening, August 20, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Loretto N. Perry, 88, of Hazleton, IA, died on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen Knutson, age 97, of Decorah, IA passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Barthell OES Home in Decorah. Helms Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Rose Mary Gerleman, age 94, of Decorah, Iowa passed away on August 22, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA. Helms Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
