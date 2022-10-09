COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dave L. Cummings, 78, of Evansdale, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.
Dillon James Dostal, 30, of Toledo, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. Arrangements:Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Frederick G. Knapp Jr., 91, of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.
Autumn Thein, 27, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Ronald K. Wieben, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.