COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dave L. Cummings, 78, of Evansdale, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Dillon James Dostal, 30, of Toledo, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. Arrangements:Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Frederick G. Knapp Jr., 91, of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Autumn Thein, 27, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Ronald K. Wieben, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

