Maxine M. Alcott, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Marian Dunleavy, 91, of Waverly, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Waverly.
John Casey Heuberger, 68, of Sheffield, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Donald M. Kunch, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
