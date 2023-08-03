B. Gene Venenga, age 81, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, from natural causes. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kaleb J. Guyer, 21, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his father’s home in Cresco. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Alma J. Schlumbohm, 88, of Fairbank and formerly of Stanley, Iowa, died Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023, at her home in Fairbank. Arrangements with Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Gaylen Dean Witzel, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Gary Lee Kaune, 77, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Prairie Hill in Independence, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Beverly Alice (Hahn) Morris was born December 5, 1947, in Iowa City to Wayne and Roberta (Brown) Hahn. Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Juve, age 48, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Green Isle, MN. The Helms Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
