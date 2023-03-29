Steffanie A. Bruce, 56, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 27, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo.
Mary Frehse, 95, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Justin Eric Murphy, 28, of La Porte City, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in La Porte City. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Mary Jane Ryan, 92, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital Hospice in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
George W. Tharp, 85, of Dubuque, died March 26, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Iowa Cremation Society.
Herbert Clay Wells, 87, of Cedar Falls, died March 27, 2023, at MercyOne Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Harold Dwight “Pete” Yeoman, 79, of Aurora, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
