COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Virginia M. Gaffney, 85, of Lamont, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home of Winthrop and Lamont.

Mary Catherine Johnson, 75, of Hampton, died Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Anne M. Miehe, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at The Suites at Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Brenda (Wessels) Robu, 52, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, formerly of Independence, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit, WI. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.