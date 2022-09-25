 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Richard Crane, 59, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Kelly Jean Kinkade, 62, of Kellerton, died September 20, 2022, at UnityPoint Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Harold Dean Wray, 90, formerly of Cedar Falls, died September 20, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House, Lady Lake, FL. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

