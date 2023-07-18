Phyllis C. Faldet, 98 of Decorah, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Aase Haugen in Decorah. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Homes.
Kara Renee McGee, 61, of Clarksville, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Clarksville Funeral Home.
Karen Norton, 72, died Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home.
Marlus Lyn Svoboda, 80, of Clutier, died Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
