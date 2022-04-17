 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Clint Freesemann, 59, of Hampton, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Luella G. Schuler, 98, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Pearland, TX. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

