COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Paul Arlo Hulme, 94, of Traer, died March 25, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Judy E. Kampman, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Thieleane B. Raecker, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday March 25, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Ruth Scallon, 94, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
Jeannine Marvis Tucker, 93, of Strawberry Point, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home—Arlington.
