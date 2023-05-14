Betty Ann Anderson, 70, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Dorothy Jeanetta (Hansen) Crowell died May 10, 2023. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donald A. DenKinger died Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Helen R. McElroy, 91, of Urbana, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Westlake, Ohio. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Ruth Jane Muller, 86, of Hampton, died Saturday, April 29, 2023. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Nancy J. Phams, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
