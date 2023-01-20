COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Verna M. DeTemmerman, 85, of Oelwein, died Friday, January 19, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinic, Iowa City. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Gale Owen Johnson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Ricky Kamp, 54, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.
Steven Glenn VanKleeck, 71, of Hampton, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
