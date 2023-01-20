 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Verna M. DeTemmerman, 85, of Oelwein, died Friday, January 19, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinic, Iowa City. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Gale Owen Johnson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.

Ricky Kamp, 54, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.

Steven Glenn VanKleeck, 71, of Hampton, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rude behaviors to avoid at the gym

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News