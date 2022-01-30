 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Tom Allen Carolan, 70, of Lawler, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at MercyOne in New Hampton. Arrangements: Hugeback Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton.

Myron “Bud” Chapman, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Jerry D. Goeller, 70, of Fairbank, died January 28, 2022. Arrangements: Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Nick Heckman, 57, of Lawler, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sharon Isenhower, 82, of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, January 27, 2022. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jerrold “Jerry” Molosky, 67, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Redding, CA, died Tuesday, January 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: US Cremation Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News