Shirley A. DeGreif, 86, of Winthrop, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont, Iowa.
William F. “Bill” Eifert, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Donna Mae Heidt, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at West Ridge Care Center. Arrangements: Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids.
Irene A. Jurgensen, 86, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Garden View Chapel.
JoAnn Maas, 91, of Gladbrook, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Bickford Cottage, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook.
Martha J. Rudig, 104, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park.
Regina G. “Gina” Steinbronn, 59, of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Della R. Wilson, 81, of Hudson, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services on 4th Street.
Robert A. “Rob” Winburn, 58, of Urbandale, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Verla Joy Wright, 98, of Waverly, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Willow Winds Assisted Living, Denver, IA. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
