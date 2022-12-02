 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Cecil “Bud” Bearden, 92, of Tama, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Sunny Hill Care Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Sharon Rae Smit, 79, of Sheffield, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Sheffield.

