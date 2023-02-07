Duane Francis Bouska, 45, of Waverly, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Richard L. Frizell, 89, of Evansdale, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Virginia “Ginny” Hurtado, 95, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Rocky Dean Olson, 72, of Holland, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Engelkes-Abels Funeral & Cremation Service.

Frederick “Fred” Eugene Sullivan, 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

Mildred Mae Wilson, 96, of Toledo, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Premier Estates of Toledo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.