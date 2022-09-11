COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty M. Bliss, 92, of Oelwein, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Curtis DoBraska, 89, of Eldora, died Friday, September 2, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
Merlin H. Goedken, 96, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Kearney, 82, of Toledo, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Unity Point Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Frank Ramey, 94, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Eldora Specialty Care. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.