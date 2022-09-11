 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty M. Bliss, 92, of Oelwein, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Curtis DoBraska, 89, of Eldora, died Friday, September 2, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Merlin H. Goedken, 96, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Kearney, 82, of Toledo, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Unity Point Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Frank Ramey, 94, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Eldora Specialty Care. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

