COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty J. Cooksley, 67, of Quasqueton, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eldon Hayes, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Lester E. McCulloch, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Charles “Charlie” Pech, 92, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Schaffer, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 27, 2022. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Mary Catherine “Cathie” Weaver, 70, of Hudson, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral Homes.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.