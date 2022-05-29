COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty J. Cooksley, 67, of Quasqueton, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Eldon Hayes, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Lester E. McCulloch, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Charles “Charlie” Pech, 92, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Barbara Ann Schaffer, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 27, 2022. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Mary Catherine “Cathie” Weaver, 70, of Hudson, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral Homes.