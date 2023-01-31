COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Shirley Jean Ackerman, 92, of Asbury, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center, Asbury. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Bernard J. “Bernie” Brickman, 61, of Lamont, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Cain, 83, of Shell Rock, died January 29, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Donald Lee Havran, 82, of Toledo, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bethany Life in Story City. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Bruce Jensen, 67, of Northfield, MN, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Arrangements: Benson & Langehough Funeral Home.
Joanne Marie Lewis, 81, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Florence Seda, 90, of Traer, died on January 26, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home in Traer.
Barbara L. “Barb” Sweerin, 82, of Evansdale, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
