 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Theodore G. Brown, 68, of Lamont, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont.

Sylvia Mae Huffman, 89, of Denver, IA, formally of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Sebastian Michael “CB” Trimble, 31, of Denver, IA, formerly of Sumner, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four mood boosting houseplants that will brighten your space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News