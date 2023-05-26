Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aimee Marie Bowers, 31, of Denver, died Monday, May 22, 2023, in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

Jace L. Hicok, 64, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Justin John Long, 32, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died Friday, May 12, 2023, in Lynchburg. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.

William Albert Smith III, 58, of Denver, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Sherri Lynn Spilman, 55, of Waterloo, formerly of Moline, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.