Richard “Dick” John Arjes, 81, of Waverly, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Emmanuel M. Berry, of Evansdale, died at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Richard Clabby, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Bridges Assisted Living. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
