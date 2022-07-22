 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

R. Maxine Freeland, 98, of Victorville, CA, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Knolls West Post Acute Hospital in Victorville, CA. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

