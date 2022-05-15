COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dolores Jean Adams, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Helen Benedict, of New Hampton, died Saturday May 14, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton.

Mark Cutsforth, 63, died Friday, May 13, at Mercy One Medical Center. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Lucille Cronin, 86, of Nashua, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Sharon Fabor, 85 of Bassett, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton.

Kathryn F. “Kaye” Frazer, 92, of Oelwein, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Michael R. Kemming, 65, of Waverly, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Darlene Ann Kuennen, 78 of Waucoma, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Waucoma.

Patricia Lockwood, 87, of Charles City, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton.

Keith Rodell Titus, 57, of Elma, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton.