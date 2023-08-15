Ralph Robert “Bob” Moses, 87, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jay Dean Wilson, 66, of Dysart and formerly of Elberon, died on August 10, 2023. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralservices.com.
Vincel E. Meints, 84, of Wellsburg, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Doyen-Abels Funeral & Cremation Service.
Colleen Hageman, age 83 of Decorah, IA passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. Helms Funeral Home, French Chapel, 202 S. Washington St., in Calmar, IA.
Walter A. Riley, 58, of Waterloo and formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, August 11, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements.
