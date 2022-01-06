 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Arthur D. Bowden, 46, of Lamont, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Lamont.

