Valda Ann Bohlen, 86, of Allison, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, surrounded by her family. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.
Mavorette S. Dettmer, 81, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Dennis (Denny) R. Gilson, 76, of Independence, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Walter J. Hayden, 69,of Waterloo, died Sunday April 2, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Bernadine Betty (Brown) Howe, 97, of Rockford, died on April 1, 2023 at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Arrangements: Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Rockford.
Francis J. O’Regan, 88, of Waukon, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Green Lea Care Center in Mabel, MN. Arrangements: Martin—Grau Funeral Home, Waukon.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.