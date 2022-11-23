 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Phyllis Ellen Lufkin, 102, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, November 21, 2022, in Valparaiso. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel in Waterloo.

Richard William Renzo, 83, of Traer, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, Traer.

John “Jack” H. Rooff, 82, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

