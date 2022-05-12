COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Kim DePuew, 64, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.
Arnold Derek Flessner, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral & Cremation Service.
Jason P. Flynn, 49, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
