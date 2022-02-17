 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Alice Diane Bullers, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Carl Heeren, 91, of Hansell, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Franklin General Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Arlan E. Nuss, 85, formerly of Sumner, died Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Maplewood Care Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arrangements: St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News