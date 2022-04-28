 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Beverly Jean Schmidt, 94, of Shell Rock, previously Waverly, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Betty Jean Winder, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

